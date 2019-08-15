Tomato Time in Pittston as Annual Festival Gets Underway

PITTSTON, Pa. — An annual event dedicated to the tomato is expected to draw thousands to part of Luzerne County.

The annual Pittston Tomato Festival just kicked off Thursday afternoon.

Even if you don’t like the taste of tomatoes, there’s plenty to do at the festival — live entertainment, food, vendors, games, and a festival favorite, the tomato fight.

Organizers say this festival is about more than just tomatoes, it’s about pride in the community. Pittston is known as the tomato capital of the world.

“Years ago many people had gardens, they still do, but because the soil is so acidic from the coal mining, we used to have the tomatoes are very rich and flavored, so it’s a quality tomato,” explained chairperson Lori Nocito.

The festival continues on Thursday and Friday night. Saturday and Sunday there are events going on all day and all night including a 5k race, parade, and of course, the big tomato fight.

All proceeds go back to local charities.

