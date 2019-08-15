Scranton School Board Vote

Posted 7:02 pm, August 15, 2019, by

A crucial vote that could raise taxes and close some elementary schools is on the table Thursday night in the Scranton school district.

Two big votes will be taken on Thursday night.

The first, on a contract buyout for district superintendent, Alexis Kirijan.

If approved, Kirijan would step down immediately but still receive a portion of her salary.

The other major vote will be on the state’s recovery plan.

Related Story
Scranton School District Superintendent Leaving

If approved, some elementary schools could close, and taxes would go up annually over the next five years.

If the plan is denied, the Scranton school district would be taken over by the state.

Not all portions of the plan will be finalized tonight.

One of the main concerns was taxes, and Scranton school director Tom Borthwick says he wants to avoid that 6.5% tax raise if possible.

“The tax increase is not final it’s just an option that we have. My goal is to reduce that as much as possible because we do not want to burden property taxes payers in Scranton any more than they are already burdened. But in terms of ensuring the money is going to be spent wisely, we have a chief recovery officer if the plan passes, we have no choice but to implement that plan it’s a legal obligation for the board,” Borthwick said.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.