Opening Ceremonies at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Players are getting ready to take the field in South Williamsport for the first day of the Little League World Series.

Opening ceremonies took place Thursday morning at Volunteer Stadium. The opening ceremonies are the official kickoff to the 73rd Little League World Series.

All 16 Little League teams are introduced as the kids walk out onto the field for the first time as a team. It's tradition for kids, their families, and fans to pack into Volunteer Stadium for the opening ceremonies.

Randy Johnson tosses out the ceremonial first pitch. The 2019 #LLWS is here! pic.twitter.com/Ppf1vQ9MhZ — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 15, 2019

There are eight teams from the United States and eight international teams, all competing to see how the best Little League baseball team in the world is.

The kids carry their state or country flags, letting everyone know where they come from.

For most of these teams, it was a long, hard road to get to South Williamsport.

According to Little League, more than 7,000 teams played in tournaments to try and make it here.

Many of the kids say it is their dream to play here in South Williamsport.

"It feels great because I never thought I'd actually get here and I know I'll never get this opportunity again. It's just a really exciting moment," said Lucas Tanous of the New England team.

The next ten days will be filled with baseball. Four games are scheduled for Thursday and the first game starts at 1 p.m.

