Man Charged With Impersonating Federal Agent

August 15, 2019

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man is charged with impersonating a federal agent in Northumberland County.

According to court papers, Michael Robinson recently showed up to a Shamokin city council meeting claiming he worked for the US attorney general’s office.

He called several people in the room “criminals” and threatened to throw them in jail.

Those people were not jailed, but Robinson is behind bars tonight.

