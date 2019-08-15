× Little League World Series Underway in South Williamsport

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The world is watching South Williamsport as the Little League World Series is in full swing. It’s day one of the Little League World Series and we’ve already seen some great baseball.

16 teams from all over the world are in South Williamsport hoping to become the best of the best.

There will be lots of baseball played at Lamade Stadium over the next ten days as well as at nearby Volunteer Stadium. Everyone is excited about the games, especially the players.

“Ever since I was 7, I noticed we could end up here. We’re here and I’m just so excited,” said Brett Buettner, Midwest Region.

the opening ceremonies were held at volunteer stadium and introduced the teams as the kids walk out onto the field.

“It feels great because I never thought I’d actually get here, and I know I’ll never get this opportunity again. It’s just a really exciting moment,” said Lucas Tanous, New England Region.

For most of these teams, it was a long, hard road to get to South Williamsport. according to Little League, more than 7,000 teams played in tournaments to try and make it here.

“To be the first team from Maui to get to this stage, it’s a big accomplishment,” said Nakea Kahalehau, West Region.

Many of the kids say it is their dream to play in South Williamsport.

“I am really happy because it’s a big stadium and we have fun,” said Elia Zaccarini, Europe Africa Region.

“I’m excited. I’m proud of myself and all of my team,” said Nicolas Villarreal, Mexico Region.

Even though they plan on having lots of fun while they’re here, the kids tell Newswatch 16 they have one goal.

“To win, to try and win, keep focused, do our best, hustle, do all that,” Tanous said.

“To win this whole thing,” Kahalehau said.

Admission to all the games is free.

Check out the full schedule and more here.