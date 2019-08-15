Fans Flock to Little League World Series

Posted 6:29 pm, August 15, 2019, by

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- It’s time to play ball in South Williamsport!  The Little League World Series is here once again.  The players are excited and so are the fans.

Fans come to South Williamsport from all over the world for the Little League World Series.  Patrick Densmore and his wife Joanne are from Medford, Oregon.  They were driving cross country on their way to Kentucky when they realized a team from Oregon is playing in the series.

“Watched their last game on TV and they won so we said, ‘Ehh we’ll change our minds. We’ll come here first and then go to Kentucky,’” Densmore said.

Fans who came for opening day got to see four games plus opening ceremonies.

While many people travel a long way to come to the games, it's a day trip for a lot of others.

“Something to experience.  I coached little league softball for years and I like the experience.  It’s close by, 15-20 minutes away,” Bob Thew of Northumberland said.

“We’re big little league fans and my daughters worked at Little League.  We’ve been coming here for a long time and it’s been real special to bring him,” Gretchen Carpenter of Montoursville said.

Carpenter brought along her grandson Zeke.  It's his first Little League World Series.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.