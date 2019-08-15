INDYCAR driver Alexander Rossi comments on the point standings, and the championship race with Josef Newgarden.
Alexander Rossi on INDYCAR Point Standings
-
Alexander Rossi On Returning to Pocono Raceway
-
Grass Hollow Archery Brings Home Two National Champions From Scholastic 3D Tournament
-
United Sports Academy In Dunmore Sending 24 Gymnasts To The World Championships
-
The Mann Family Heads To The World Powerlifting Championships In Japan This May
-
Fans Write Messages for NASCAR Drivers at Pocono Raceway
-
-
2-Time NCAA National Wrestling Champion Gabe Dean From Cornell In Canton At Warriors Wrestling Camp
-
Pets Found in Filthy Conditions, Homeowner Arrested
-
Bloomsburg Huskies Baseball Claims First PSAC Title In 54 Years
-
Four Nabbed for Shooting at Vehicles in Hawley
-
Troy Fair Making Comeback after Last Year’s Floods
-
-
Montoursville Supports Mussina at Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
-
After Deaths, More Tourists to Dominican Republic Say They Were Stricken with Illness
-
David Ortiz’s Friend Was Target of the Shooting, Authorities Say. He Was Sitting Next to Him