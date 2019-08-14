Walmart Removes 1,000 Third-Party Items from Its Website After Mass Shootings
Walmart has removed about 1,000 third-party items from its website in the wake of two mass shootings after determining the products violate company policy, a company spokesperson told CNN Tuesday.
The retail giant regularly reviews its 75 million online offerings, looking for items that violate its ban on merchandise that glorifies violence, the company said. A recent review focused on gun-related items after 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month. The products were removed over the last week, the spokesperson said.
The retailer has been facing pressure to remove firearms from its physical stores and criticized for selling pro-gun T-shirts on its e-commerce site.
Last week, Walmart pulled displays of violent video games in its stores. But that policy change does not apply to the sale of controversial video games nor to the sale and display of firearms.
At least 31 people were killed in separate shootings earlier this month in an El Paso Walmart and outside a strip of entertainment venues in Dayton. The Dayton shooter was killed by police within 30 seconds of opening fire.
The 21-year-old suspect in the El Paso shooting surrendered to police on the day of the attack. He told police he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest affidavit.
The El Paso shooting came a week after a disgruntled Walmart employee killed two co-workers and wounded an officer at a Southaven, Mississippi store. Walmart’s CEO Doug McMillon said that the company will respond in a “thoughtful and deliberate” way to both shootings.
Bob Stevens
Slowly but surely our rights are dying, as people refuse to take a stand for freedom, the constitution, and what made America the beacon of freedom world wide… Politicians lie and violate their oath to office, companies virtue signal and bend to the progressive left, the education system and media brainwash our children… speech that goes against the narrative is being banned or criminalized. Yet people still believe its all crazy and untrue. OPEN YOUR EYES.
straubdavid9
There’s no thought involved in this knee-jerk reaction …. nothing but hollow virtue signaling that won’t do a thing about the problem, but may cause Walmart to lose a lot of customers who resent being targeted by emotional policies. I used to shop at Dick’s Sporting goods a lot, but have not stepped one foot in their stores since they went SJW on me.
Wanda Kelley Morgan
Totally agree.
George Shileikis
Exactly, this is just the various stores bowing to the pressures of the Liberal Left Gun Control fanatics. They did the same thing to other stores and Banks as well with no changes. Politicians and Store CEOs don’t understand that you can not change evil or criminal activity with stunts like this. Are they going to remove Beer & Wine from the Walmarts that can now sell it to stop Drunk Driving? Didn’t think so. I too will never step foot into a clueless Dick’s Sporting store for their anti-gun stance. Wake up people this does Nothing, we need to interact more with those that fall through the cracks and get them help before they go off the rails.