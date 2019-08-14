Video Vault: Cottam Murder Trial

30 years ago, the murder trial of a mother and father in Luzerne County garnered the attention of the nation.

Back in 1989, Larry and Leona Cottam of Nuangola took part in a religious fast with their family, and their 14-year-old son starved to death.

Two years after they were convicted, Larry and Leona Cottam were each sentenced to five to 12 years in prison.

The couple remained free on bail until 1994 after trying several times to appeal their conviction.

Newswatch 16's Bob Reynolds traces what led to the tragedy in this trip into the Video Vault.

