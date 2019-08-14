U.S. Marshalls Nab Suspect in Williamsport City Hall Threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Williamsport police have identified the man who made threats that locked down City Hall in Williamsport.

Officers say Kevin Bascomb, 34, of Washington D.C., called in those threats on Tuesday.

Investigators said that on his phone from Washington, Bascomb threatened to "kill you pigs" and other people and threatened to bring a weapon to City Hall in Williamsport.

A warrant for his arrest was issued for terroristic threats and criminal use of a communications facility. He was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Washington.

Bascomb is currently awaiting extradition to Williamsport.

City Hall in Williamsport was locked down for most of the day on Tuesday.

