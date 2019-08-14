Town Hall Hosted Ahead of Scranton Schools Recovery Plan Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A town hall was hosted by the Scranton School District one night before a crucial vote on its future.

Chief Recovery Officer Dr. Candis Finan fielded questions about the district's recovery plan Wednesday night at Scranton High School.

The school board will put the plan to a vote Thursday night.

If approved, some elementary schools could close, and taxes would go up annually over the next five years.

If the plan is denied, the Scranton School District would be taken over by the state.

Another town hall is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the high school.