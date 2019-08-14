Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the new protective vests for Scranton firefighters, compliments for Ally's wardrobe, and some podcast confusion.
Talkback 16: Protective Vests for Firefighters, Ally’s Wardrobe, Podcasts
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Gun Violence
-
Talkback 16: Firefighter Charged with DUI, Scranton Mayor, Stuck Trucks
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control
-
Talkback 16: Tiny Houses, Gender-less Driver’s Licenses, and the Star of the Show at WNEP’s ‘Day at the Fair’
-
Talkback 16: Corruption in Scranton, Vandalism, Go Joe
-
-
Talkback 16: Pedestrian Bridge, Lottery Numbers, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Appreciation for Go Joe 22
-
Talkback 16: Complaints, Compliments, and the ‘Impossible Burger’
-
Talkback 16: Theft, Feeding Wild Animals, and School Lunch Debt
-
Talkback 16: Lemonade Stand Permits
-
-
Talkback 16: Epstein Death, Fairs
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings
-
Talkback 16: Vandalism, a New Device to Clock Speeders, and Commercial Breaks