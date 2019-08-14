× Special Election Tuesday for Vacant State Rep. Seat in Union, Snyder Counties

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Political signs can be seen all over parts of Union and Snyder Counties. Even though it’s not election season, people here will be going to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new state representative.

“They certainly can’t wait till regular election time or that spot will go unfilled for another couple of months,” Tanna Stenger said.

The state representative seat in the 85th District was held by Republican Fred Keller for the past eight years. In May, Keller was elected to the U.S. Congress, filling Rep. Tom Marino’s vacant seat.

Republican David Rowe is facing off against Democrat Dr. Jenn Rager-Kay. Republican Clair Moyer is running a high-profile write-in campaign.

“It’s for a state representative, you said?” Jean Peterson askes. “That’s pretty important. It seems like there should be more attention put to that.”

Some people Newswatch 16 spoke with did not know about the special election but now plan on voting.

“We grew up in a very political family of voting, a voting family, so I always make sure that I do it,” Peterson said.

“Plan on voting because it’s an election,” said Rob Jacob. “I try to as long as I’m in the country.”

“Looking for someone who supports education. I’m a teacher so that’s important to me,” Stenger said.

There are some polling place changes for the special election. People who are in East Buffalo 4 and Lewisburg 3 will vote at the Langone Center at Bucknell University.

The special election is Tuesday, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.