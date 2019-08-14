Several police officers injured in Philadelphia shooting

Posted 5:30 pm, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, August 14, 2019

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood where five officers have been shot, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

“Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active,” he wrote.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department’s public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” the university said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.