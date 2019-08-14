Several police officers injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood where five officers have been shot, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

“Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active,” he wrote.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department’s public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” the university said on Twitter.

OFFICERS SHOT Broad & Erie – Active shooter firing at police. Still going on. Headed to the scene @6abc @BobBrooks6abc pic.twitter.com/PVO1ofTGej — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) August 14, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.