× One Year Later: Diocese of Scranton’s Response to Abuse Report

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Catholic Church in northeastern and central Pennsylvania has had 12 months to process the scathing attorney general’s report. The document that named dozens of abusive priests was made public exactly one year ago.

The details of the 900-page report released last August shocked many Catholics in the Diocese of Scranton. It named 59 abusive priests in this diocese alone.

Bishop Joseph Bambera says he knows that his response to the report will help to define his time as bishop and will dictate the way the church operates for many years to come.

“As I reflect upon this year, it’s been painful for me,” said Bishop Bambera. “It’s been painful for me as I’ve looked at the reality of suffering that really should never have happened.”

Bishop Bambera says this past year has been painful across the board for members of the church and most of all, for survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of priests in the diocese.

In the 12 months since Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro laid out the findings of a grand jury, the Diocese of Scranton has taken several steps.

“One of the most visible signs of our commitment and our resolve to create some sort of response to survivors has been with the establishment of our Independent Survivor’s Compensation Fund,” said Bambera.

In this story Catholic Church Scandal in Pennsylvania

Bambera says so far, the Diocese of Scranton has paid $7 million to 44 victims of abuse.

They’ve trained more than 30,000 diocesan employees and parishioners on how to identify and report alleged abuse — steps that church members say have and will continue to make an impact.

“I feel that those who are still very strong in their faith are continuing to practice. I feel that those who are not strong, it’s just an excuse for them to criticize the Catholic Church,” said Loretta Dressler of Gouldsboro.

Bishop Bambera recognizes that many Catholics have had their faith shaken this year.

The Diocese of Scranton’s 2018 annual appeal which started only two weeks after the abuse report was released, fell more than $1 million short of its $5 million goal.

“We’ve been through a hard year, and there continue to be individuals who are angry and who feel disillusioned with the church, with some of its ministers, some of its leaders, with me. That being said, I think that the state of our church is moving forward slowly, carefully, and with hope,” Bambera added.

The Diocese of Scranton’s Victim’s Compensation Fund will end at the end of September. The diocese has said that it will not use money donated by parishioners, instead using church and school assets.