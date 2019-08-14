× National Night Out in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Many communities in our area are celebrating National Night Out. It’s an opportunity for folks to interact with their emergency responders while having a little bit of fun.

Police in Wilkes-Barre say the purpose of their event on Public Square is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and first responders to help bring back a sense of community.

The event started at 3 p.m. Wednesday and since then, families here got a close look at emergency vehicles, fire safety, and a K-9 demonstration.

Organizers are thankful for the great weather but more excited about the impact this has on the city as a whole.

“It just lets them know that we like that one-on-one relationship, for them to talk to us, and for us to talk to them. We’re not just in a car responding from call to call. This is nice that we can get out of the car and interact with the public,” said Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay.

“Just to interact with the public more when they’re here, to talk with the children, talk with the adults, and see what’s on their mind and just start a conversation,” Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney said.

“Gets me out to meet the cops that are here to serve us and also I always like to pray for them as well,” said Pamela Stevens.

This National Night Out event in Wilkes-Barre continues until 8 p.m.