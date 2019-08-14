Deadly Crash on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County
ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash along Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes near the Interstate 84/380 split just past Dunmore.
The coroner tells Newswatch 16 a van rear-ended a tractor-trailer, and the driver of the van was killed.
One lane is open, but traffic is backing up as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
41.376619 -75.578412