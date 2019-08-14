× Deadly Crash on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash along Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes near the Interstate 84/380 split just past Dunmore.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 a van rear-ended a tractor-trailer, and the driver of the van was killed.

One lane is open, but traffic is backing up as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.