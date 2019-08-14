Community Food Drive in Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- School starts at the end of this month for students in the Lewisburg Area School District. That means homework, tests and school lunches.

But the Lewisburg Parent Student Association is concerned about the meals students are getting while they are not at school. That's why the PSA does a snack pack program.

"The snack pack program takes food from the community members and it's a collaboration with the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement," Abby Gulden-Luthi said.

Lewisburg's PSA is holding its first community food drive this week. The organization is collecting snacks like granola bars, raisins, and pretzels through the end of this week. The snack packs are distributed to students once a month during the school year.

The Lewisburg Parent Student Association helps nearly 400 students a month with this program.

"There are children in our school district who really appreciate this added help, the added snacks, especially on the weekends," Gulden-Luthi said.

People we spoke with think the community drive is a good idea.

"I just think there are hard times out there and the lunch, it's kind-of outrageous," Michelle Hendricks said.

Shannon Bottiger of Lewisburg knows from experience.

"There were a lot of times when we didn't have a lot of money. I just think the school lunch program is very good for kids who are underprivileged," Shannon Bottinger said.

Donations will be accepted at the Lewisburg Community Pool, Crossfit Lewisburg, and Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.