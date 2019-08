Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Nine people need new places to stay after a fire in Luzerne County.

An apartment building on School Street near Wilkes Barre caught fire just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials think flames started on the second floor here in Plains Township. Crews had it out fast.

Everyone made it out safely.

Investigators are looking for a cause in Luzerne County.