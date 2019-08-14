Added Security at Grand Slam Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The recent gun violence across the country brought an added level of security to Wednesday night's Little League World Series festivities in Williamsport.

High above the city of Williamsport, snipers surveyed the Little League World Series Grand Slam parade below.

Organizers say unfortunately this level of security at the parade is necessary given the recent mass shootings across the country. Members of the FBI were there as well as plain-clothed officers.

"We want people to just be blending in. They're watching, they're paying attention, and we're real pleased with how it's all being handled," said Jason Fink, Grand Slam Parade organizer.

People in the crowd say all of these security measures make them feel safe.

"I know they're here and they're watching and they're all over the place watching and I don't have to worry and watch myself because they are doing it," said Traci Helmrich of Loyalsock.

Some people we spoke with say the parade has become a family tradition. They have been coming since it began 15 years ago.

"It's really exciting to get to see our local area and the community the way it thrives when everyone is here from all over the world," said Sara Engle of South Williamsport.

Members of the Little League teams traveled along West Fourth Street on floats, tossing candy to kids below. Nine-year-old Cadence Way plays softball. She says she is inspired by these young athletes.

"I think it's really cool that they made it that far and they can tell people that they made it that far," she said.

The Little League World Series kicks off across the river in South Williamsport Thursday at 1 p.m.