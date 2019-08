Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- City Hall in Williamsport was locked down Tuesday morning after reports of a threat.

Police investigating a phone threat made by an unidentified man before 9 a.m.

The caller threatened to kill people and threatened to come to City Hall with a weapon.

City employees were notified and doors at city hall were locked.

Other police agencies have been notified.

Those conducting business at City Hall should enter through the rear door.