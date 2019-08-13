This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Second Chance Wildlife Center

Posted 11:45 am, August 13, 2019, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll update you on Justine Beaver.  She was found swimming alone in the Susquehanna River and now she's well on the road to recovery.  Plus, after 30 years of wildlife rehabilitation, the Second Chance Wildlife Center has decided to retire, we'll take a look back.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.