This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Second Chance Wildlife Center

Coming up this week on POL, we'll update you on Justine Beaver. She was found swimming alone in the Susquehanna River and now she's well on the road to recovery. Plus, after 30 years of wildlife rehabilitation, the Second Chance Wildlife Center has decided to retire, we'll take a look back. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.