Super 16 Team #15: Shamokin Area

Posted 11:45 pm, August 13, 2019, by

Shamokin Area went 6-6 last season, but with nine starters back on offense AND Defense the Indians should be a program on the rise.

"We're off to a good start with my coaching campaign here." began Head Coach Henry Hynoski 'It was just rebuilding with what we were starting with last year. hitting the weight room, just fine tuning plays, that discipline aspect.
So, we're pretty far ahead compared to where we were last year." resumed Henry "So, it's a three way competition now between Nate Grimes, Colin Baza and a Freshman Brett Nice, so we are just going to see how it plays out. Grimes is also our starting outside linebacker so we are just going to work through that and see how unfolds through the rest of training camp here and get them ready for the first game." Hynoski said.

'"We have a lot of kids returning that know what they are doing." said Senior QB/LB Nate Grimes. "It's a lot of the same training that we had with Coach Shik. So we just tried to refine things that needed refining and we are coming into the season strong.", Grimes concluded.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.