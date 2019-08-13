× Sans Souci Parkway Getting Interim Repair

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Driving down the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, you’ll notice it’s a bumpy ride as the asphalt has been stripped away, but drivers tell us this milled parkway is better than what they were driving on a week ago

“It’s better fixed than it was before because it was really bad. But this is smoother, trust me, than it had been,” said Marsha Sipper.

“It was, it was horrible. It was horrible. It was a lot of lumps and bumps,” Robert Cesarski said.

It’s all part of a $3.8 million project by PennDOT to repave about four miles of the Sans Souci Parkway, a busy road linking Wilkes-Barre and Nanticoke.

“The price, I think, is a little ridiculous,” Cesarski laughed. “But I think Pennsylvania does a terrific job on our roads.”

A spokesperson for PennDOT tells Newswatch 16 this is an interim repair. This road is at the end of its lifespan, and eventually, it will need to be removed and rebuilt.

PennDOT says there are enough lanes on this highway for the work to be done during the day should not cause any major traffic delays and this project should be wrapped up by September.

There’s no time frame for the permanent repairs.