Police in Wilkes-Barre say they have this man in custody. They are not releasing his name, but he is the person of interest in the act of vandalism at #PlannedParenthood on N. Main Street @WNEP pic.twitter.com/HFbrGl4QJT — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 13, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – A person of interest in a case of vandalism at a Planned Parenthood facility in Wilkes-Barre is in custody, according to police.

The name of the man seen on security camera images has not been released.

Someone vandalized the Planned Parenthood office in Wilkes-Barre early Monday, smashing glass doors and windows and splashing the walls with paint.

