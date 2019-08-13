Officer Killed, Two Others Hurt in California Shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Ca. -- One officer died and two other officers were injured after being shot Monday following a traffic stop in Riverside, California.

The incident began when a California Highway Patrol officer was shot after pulling over a vehicle near I-215 and Eastridge Avenue, according to Riverside Police spokesman Ryan Railsback.

The officer put out a call for help which brought officers from CHP, Riverside Police and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to the scene, Railsback said. The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital, Railsback said.

The slain officer has been identified by California Gov. Gavin Newsom as 34-year-old Andre Moye.

Moye served as a CHP officer for nearly three years and was assigned to Riverside after graduating from the CHP Academy in 2017, a release from Newsom's office said.

"Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow officers grieving the tragic loss of Officer Moye, who will be remembered for his commitment to serving the Riverside County community and the people of California," Newsom said in a statement.

Moye is survived by his wife, parents, and siblings, the release said.

Two responding CHP officers also were shot, Railsback said. Their conditions are not known. All three officers were transported to the hospital, one of them by helicopter, according to Railsback.

Law enforcement recovered a firearm at the scene, but authorities do not know why the suspect fired on officers, according to Railsback. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

At least one other person, a civilian who was not in the immediate area of the shooting scene, was injured in the shooting but it is not believed they were struck by a bullet, Railsback said.