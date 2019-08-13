More Charges for Woman Accused of Dumping Tires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman accused of dumping hundreds of tires in Schuylkill County appears to be in even more trouble.

June Kuzowski, 61, of Schuylkill Haven, had been charged with scattering more than 300 tires in the parking lot of an old hotel near Pottsville.

On Tuesday, police said Kuzowski was at a business along Route 61 removing some of the tires from a U-Haul truck when a few of them hit someone's Lexus.

Kuzowski is now facing criminal mischief in addition to her previous charges.

40.656020 -76.166781