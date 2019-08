× Flames Damage Home in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Schuylkill County on Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the fire broke out at 9:15 a.m. in the home on Glenworth Road in North Manheim Township. Nobody was home at the time.

It took crews about an hour to put out the fire.

A state police fire marshal will try to determine the cause.