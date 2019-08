× Fire Damages Two Houses in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Several homes are damaged after a fire in Northumberland County.

Viewer video shows smoke and flames pouring from a home in Mount Carmel.

The fire started around 6 a.m. on Tuesday here on North Walnut Street.

Fire crews did manage to douse the flames here in Northumberland County.

Two houses heavily damaged by fire in Mount Carmel @WNEP pic.twitter.com/LiwLeRYVFU — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) August 13, 2019