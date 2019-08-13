Father of Alleged Planned Parenthood Vandal Apologizes for Son’s Actions

Posted 9:57 pm, August 13, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Police in Wilkes-Barre arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing the Planned Parenthood office in the city.

Iain Carberry, 39, of Wilkes-Barre is facing a slew of charges including criminal mischief and risking catastrophe after police say he broke into the lobby of Planned Parenthood Monday morning, smashing doors and windows. Once inside, he threw red paint all over the floor and painted a bible verse on the wall. He then lit a newspaper on fire.

Carberry's father spoke with Newswatch 16 and says he's sorry for the damage his son is accused of causing, noting that his son is battling mental illness.

Jim Carberry of Freeland says he watched Newswatch 16's coverage of the vandalism to the Planned Parenthood location in Wilkes-Barre. When police released a photo of the man they said was responsible, he says he initially didn't realize it was his own son.

Related Story
‘Person of Interest’ in Planned Parenthood Vandalism in Custody

"Yeah, I saw his picture on the news and I thought, 'I wonder who that is,' and he reminded me of somebody else I knew. I didn't even make the connection until I saw the picture on the Times Leader today and then I was shocked because then I knew it was my son," Carberry said.

"I don't believe in the destruction of any person's property no matter who they are, and it certainly isn't a reflection of our family and our values," Carberry added.

Carberry says his son has been battling mental illness for years.

"Iain is paranoid schizophrenic. He's been diagnosed as that and he is delusional as far as he doesn't understand things. He seems perfectly normal. To talk to him you would think there's nothing wrong with this person. He's very intelligent, but he's got a problem with processing information."

Planned Parenthood had to close to clean the mess and reopened Tuesday morning. Jim Carberry says he's especially sorry for the patients who felt threatened by his son's actions

"We're really sorry for the interruption of the process and for the destruction of the property. We don't approve of any of that."

Carberry says he hopes his son can get some help.

The judge has ordered Iain Carberry to go through a mental evaluation. He is locked up in Luzerne County $75,000 secured bail.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.