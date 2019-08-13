Falcons Football Team Ready To Fly Again In 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"A little better every single day! Here we go..everybody..clapping...everybody...clapping...everybody...one two three ok you guys. You gotta love it," said Mark Duda.

Mark Duda continues to produce winning teams at Lackawanna College with a record of (36-5) over the last four years.

The powerhouse JUCO program in Scranton is off and running again with 100 kids in pads ready to play.

"How do you kind of come off that El Toro bowl win and come out here and get things going? We'll it's got to be like when a baby is born that's the season and that season ends and that old man dies and we start back over again because we are zero and zero right now," said Mark.

Local product Matt Cavallaro from Delaware Valley high school assumes the starting role for the Falcons at quarterback. The offense has weapons and Matt hopes to find Penn State commit Norval Black. He caught five touchdown passes a year ago. Double digits is possible this season.

"Oh! It's definitely getting faster since the first couple of days with the freshman coming in because they are not used to that type of speed, but I think that we've picked the pace up a lot. We are executing much better later into this week, and we got to continue to get better everyday," said Matt.

"Last year we went (11-0) so I just want to bring that onto this season and next season go onto the Nittany Lions and win a national championship," said Norval.

With Jaquan Brisker in the mix for playing time at safety at Penn State the Lions locked up the next falcon Ja'yir "Tig" Brown. Brisker and Brown combined for 83 tackles last season.

"We know coming into the season that everyone is going to be good with everyone trying to reach their full potential to get to their next school trying to show that they are capable and prove that they can play at the next level," said Ja'yir.

We'll coming off a season where the Falcons finished (11-0) they had 11 guys sign national letters of intent, and with a final ranking of 6th in the country Mark Duda has even more talent back here and he's upgraded the schedule.

"You have to play good people. We are going out to Utah and we are going to play out there and play against teams that are great football teams. It's the toughest schedule that we have ever had and it's the only way to move in those areas," again said Mark.

The Falcons play ASA College out of Miami Florida on the road September 1st. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Scranton.