Child Shot with BB Gun in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. – Police in Scranton are investigating after a young boy was shot in the neck with a BB gun in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators say a father and his 10-year-old son were walking along the 900 block of Albright Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the son felt something hit his neck. A black vehicle was driving past at the time.

The child was taken to a hospital where a BB was removed from his neck, according to police.

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the shot.