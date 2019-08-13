Child Shot with BB Gun in Scranton

Posted 10:53 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54PM, August 13, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. – Police in Scranton are investigating after a young boy was shot in the neck with a BB gun in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators say a father and his 10-year-old son were walking along the 900 block of Albright Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday when the son felt something hit his neck. A black vehicle was driving past at the time.

The child was taken to a hospital where a BB was removed from his neck, according to police.

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the shot.

