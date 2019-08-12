Woman, Two Teens Charged with Dumping Tires in Schuylkill County

Posted 5:42 pm, August 12, 2019, by

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An adult and two teenagers are accused of dumping more than 300 tires in parking lots in Schuylkill County.

State police say June Kuzowski, 61, of Schuylkill Haven, had two 15 year olds load tires from an automotive garage into a truck Saturday night.

The suspects were seen dumping those tires in parking lots of vacant motels near Pottsville.

All three are charged scattering rubbish.

Kuzowski is also charged with corruption of minors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.