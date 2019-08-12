× Woman, Two Teens Charged with Dumping Tires in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An adult and two teenagers are accused of dumping more than 300 tires in parking lots in Schuylkill County.

State police say June Kuzowski, 61, of Schuylkill Haven, had two 15 year olds load tires from an automotive garage into a truck Saturday night.

The suspects were seen dumping those tires in parking lots of vacant motels near Pottsville.

All three are charged scattering rubbish.

Kuzowski is also charged with corruption of minors.