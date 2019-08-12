Victims in Lycoming County Plane Crash Identified

Posted 2:42 pm, August 12, 2019, by

NIPPENOSE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lycoming County coroner has identified the two men killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

The pilot, Douglas Cromley, 40, of Lewisburg, and a passenger, David McCormick, 67, of Allenwood, died in the small plane crash near the Jersey Shore Airport in Nippenose Township Sunday afternoon.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials with the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. So far, there is no indication what led to the deadly plane crash.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.