Victims in Lycoming County Plane Crash Identified

NIPPENOSE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lycoming County coroner has identified the two men killed in a plane crash on Sunday.

The pilot, Douglas Cromley, 40, of Lewisburg, and a passenger, David McCormick, 67, of Allenwood, died in the small plane crash near the Jersey Shore Airport in Nippenose Township Sunday afternoon.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials with the FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. So far, there is no indication what led to the deadly plane crash.

