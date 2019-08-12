State Police Investigating Metal Objects Found in Man’s Fast Food

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police in the Poconos say they're investigating after a man claimed there were razors in his fast food.

Troopers don't identify the restaurant by name in their release, but the address provided is a Taco Bell in Middle Smithfield Township.

Police say the man's food was observed to contain sharp metal objects, which appeared to be broken razors.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have had a similar complaint to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks at 570-619-6800.

