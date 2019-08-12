Registered Sex Offender Accused of Groping Girl in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- A man who had been reported missing by his family is now locked up for allegedly groping a girl in Lackawanna County.

According to court papers, an 11-year-old girl told police last week that Gerald Hughes touched her inappropriately at his home in Carbondale. The next day, his family reported him missing.

Police tracked down Hughes on Saturday in Carbondale where officers say he admitted to groping the girl.

Hughes is a registered sex offender for an offense in New York in the 1990s.

Hughes is charged with indecent assault.

