CARBONDALE, Pa. -- The Carbondale Area School District and the Weinberg Food Pantry hosted a food giveaway at the district's elementary school on Monday.

Lots of fresh fruit and vegetables were available, things that are usually hard to come by at food giveaways.

Any family in the district is eligible to take home a bag of food.

The produce giveaway is held once a month throughout the year. About 200 families stop by each month.