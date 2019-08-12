Mike Malone Abington Heights football

Mike Malone is a low key starting center on the Abington Heights basketball team that went 56-3 the past two seasons. But, football is Malone's future and even though the Comets were just 2-8 last season, Mike will bring his blue collar ways to his Defensive End and Tight End position.
