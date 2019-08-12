× Man Allegedly Caught Sexually Assaulting One Year Old

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A man in Carbon County allegedly caught another man sexually assaulting a child, and now both men are facing charges.

According to police, William Morales said he caught Mark Mead molesting the 1-year-old child in a home in Nesquehoning. Morales then pistol-whipped Mead and held him for two hours until police were called.

Police charged Mead with statutory sexual assault and charged Morales with aggravated assault.