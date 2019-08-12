Man Allegedly Caught Sexually Assaulting One Year Old
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A man in Carbon County allegedly caught another man sexually assaulting a child, and now both men are facing charges.
According to police, William Morales said he caught Mark Mead molesting the 1-year-old child in a home in Nesquehoning. Morales then pistol-whipped Mead and held him for two hours until police were called.
Police charged Mead with statutory sexual assault and charged Morales with aggravated assault.
donny hud43987
Dear lord God!!
Barnaby Jones
why is William Morales being charged for saving a child??? i would of done the same thing the police force should be ashamed of themselves!! ill gladly pay his bail