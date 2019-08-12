Man Accused of Ramming Vehicles, Firing Gun in Pizzeria Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is accused of intentionally hitting two vehicles with his truck, firing a gun at bystanders, and struggling with police on Sunday in Monroe County.

Arrest papers show that Ronald Strunk Jr. of East Stroudsburg hit several vehicles in the parking lot of Coppola's Pizzeria in Stroud Township around 7:30 p.m.

Strunk yelled at two people watching what was happening and then allegedly fired a gun near their vehicle. Police say a bullet hole was found in a retaining wall between Strunk and the victims.

Officers arrived and ordered Strunk out of his truck. He climbed through the driver's side window and onto the roof.

When he was ordered down, he struggled with officers.

Police found a pistol on the roof of the truck during the arrest.

Strunk is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment.