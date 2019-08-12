Hinton No Longer Employed by City of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. – Pat Hinton, the director of Scranton's Licensing, Inspections and Permits Office, is no longer employed by the city, according to Scranton Mayor Wayne Evans.

Evans would not go into the details of Hinton's departure.

The function of the Licensing, Inspections and PERMITS office at City Hall played a role in former mayor Bill Courtright's scheme to extort money from contractors looking to work in Scranton.

Mayor Evans says a "top-down" review will be done of the office.

A deputy director is in charge while the city searches for Hinton's replacement.

