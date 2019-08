× Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton Set to Close for Paving Work

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bridge in Scranton is set to close this week for paving work.

The Harrison Avenue Bridge will be closed Monday night, August 12, and Tuesday night, August 13, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. so crews can pave.

A detour will be in place.

Officials say ambulances going to the hospital will be allowed to cross the bridge.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning.