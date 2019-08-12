× Fire at Recycling Facility in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Crews in Lycoming County are battling flames at a recycling facility.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Penn Recycling on Trenton Avenue in Williamsport.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

No one was hurt but the recycling center was open when the fire started.

The recycling facility crushes cars.

The Williamsport fire chief says the fire is burning the inside parts of cars, which were all in a pile.

Firefighters believe a hot piece of metal or something similar sparked the fire. It’s not clear what machinery was running when the fire started.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 they come here at least once a year for fires and that fires similar to this have taken several days to put out in the past.