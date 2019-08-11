Truck Rollover Slows Traffic on Interstate 80

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A box truck flipped over Sunday morning along Interstate 80 west in Carbon County.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Hickory Run State Park exit.

The driver tells Newswatch 16 the truck went into the ditch, and when he attempted to get it out, the truck tipped onto its side.

The right lane of the interstate was closed while emergency crews lifted the truck back up.

No one was injured in the crash.

