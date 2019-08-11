Seventh Annual Block Party in Memory of Dr. Jennifer Sidari

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A benefit was held in Scranton on Sunday in memory of a young doctor who passed away in 2013.

The seventh annual Dr. Jen's Hope Memorial Block Party was held at Coopers Seafood House.

Dr. Jennifer Sidari passed away a month after graduating from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The block party featured games, food, basket raffles, and even a clown.

Dr. Sidari's brother says the party keeps his sister's memory alive.

"She was the type of person to give the clothes off of her back for other people, and that's something that inspires us all to keep her legacy," said Peter Sidari.

All the money raised at the block party will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA and Ruth's Place in Wilkes-Barre.