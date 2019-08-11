Seventh Annual Block Party in Memory of Dr. Jennifer Sidari

Posted 6:37 pm, August 11, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A benefit was held in Scranton on Sunday in memory of a young doctor who passed away in 2013.

The seventh annual Dr. Jen's Hope Memorial Block Party was held at Coopers Seafood House.

Dr. Jennifer Sidari passed away a month after graduating from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The block party featured games, food, basket raffles, and even a clown.

Dr. Sidari's brother says the party keeps his sister's memory alive.

"She was the type of person to give the clothes off of her back for other people, and that's something that inspires us all to keep her legacy," said Peter Sidari.

All the money raised at the block party will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA and Ruth's Place in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.