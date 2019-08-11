Procession of the Saints a Celebration of Faith

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A community in Lackawanna County took to the streets Sunday to celebrate their faith.

Residents of the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore participated in the 103rd annual Procession of the Saints as a part of their annual festival and feast of St. Rocco. Statues of St. Rocco, St. Anthony, St. Joseph, and the Blessed Virgin Mary are carried through the streets.

Those who walk each year say it's a tradition they never miss.

"People grew up with this. It's their faith, their love of God, their love of St. Rocco, and love of tradition. It's family, tradition, faith, faith being number one," Carlo Pisa of Dunmore said.

The festival, featuring lots of Italian food, runs until Sunday night, with a fireworks display scheduled for 9 p.m. at the St. Rocco's Church grounds on Kurtz Street in Dunmore.

