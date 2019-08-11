Motorcycle Ride Hopes to Raise Suicide Awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY, Pa. -- Bikers took to the open road in Lackawanna County on Sunday for suicide awareness.

Kishbaugh's Krusade took off from Legends Saloon in Dickson City a little before noon.

Organizers say the ride is held in honor of Adam Kishbaugh who died by suicide in March.

The ride continued to Waymart Manor and through Clarks Summit. A benefit was held following the ride.

All the proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for National Suicide Prevention, based in Olyphant, and future suicide awareness events.

Organizers say they hope to make this ride an annual event.