Lebanese Food Festival in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:38 pm, August 11, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was a celebration of Lebanese cuisine and culture in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The annual Lebanese Food Festival was held at St. Anthony's Maronite Church.

People we spoke with say while the food is always great, the festival is really about celebrating heritage and culture.

"It takes you back to the days of our grandparents who also did this and kept these traditions alive, and that's what the whole things is. We are so proud to be in America. We are so proud to be Americans, and we want to respect our former heritage," organizer Sharon Koter said.

Organizers say this day is known as Kibbe Sunday.

The festival featured many different Lebanese treats including grape leaves, hummus, and baklava.

