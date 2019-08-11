In Your Neighborhood

14th Annual Blessed Sacrament Parish Family Festival

If you are looking for good food and good times, head over to Lackawanna County, Friday through Sunday, August 16-18. The 14th Annual Blessed Sacrament Parish Family Festival takes place in Throop, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Enjoy traditional ethnic and picnic foods. There will be a pig-in-the-blanket dinner Saturday in the Parish Hall. Breakfast will be served after mass on Sunday, followed by Bingo. The event is free and open to the public.

Memorial Cruise-In

Rev up your engines head to Lycoming County, Sunday, August 18. A Memorial Cruise-In will be held at the VFW Post 7863 in Duboistown from 1 until 5 p.m. Cruise in with muscle, classic, antique cars, jeeps and motorcycles. There will be a DJ, 50/50, raffle baskets, cash bar and vendors. The event is in memory of a former post member and benefits Military Share.

