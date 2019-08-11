Drive-by Shooting in Wilkes-Barre Under Investigation

Posted 6:20 pm, August 11, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the city that injured one person.

The police chief tells Newswatch 16 officers on patrol found a man with a gunshot wound in a car at the corner of South Pennsylvania Avenue and East Northampton Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The chief says the victim had been shot in a drive-by shooting about a mile and a half away at Hazle and Blackman streets.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

1 Comment

